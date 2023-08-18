Air Force Streamlined Jet

The Air Force has promised $235 million to help start-up manufacturer JetZero build this jet with a blended-wing body that officials say could provide greater range and efficiency for military tankers and cargo planes and perhaps eventually be used to carry airline passengers.

 Associated Press

JetZero and the Air Force, which announced the award Wednesday, say they hope that the full-size demonstrator plane will be ready to fly in 2027.

