LOS ANGELES — A heat wave that’s bearing down on the Southland is promising several days of elevated temperatures and potentially dangerous conditions in some areas through the weekend — with the mercury at its hottest, today and Saturday.
“High pressure will build over Southern California through the rest of this week bringing very warm and dry weather to interior areas, peaking on Friday and Saturday,” the National Weather Service said, Wednesday. “A few record high temperatures will be possible.”
The Antelope Valley is expected to be particularly affected, with an excessive heat warning taking effect at 10 a.m. today and continuing until 10 p.m. Saturday, with temperatures of up to 105 degrees anticipated.
The record for June 10 is 103 degrees in Lancaster and Palmdale, both set in 1985. Lancaster reached 104 and Palmdale 103, on June 11, 1985.
A less severe excessive heat watch will be in effect, today and Saturday, in Los Angeles County mountains, where the mercury could reach 95.
Heat advisories will be in place from 10 a.m., today, to 8 p.m., Saturday, in the Santa Clarita Valley — where triple-digit heat is possible.
“Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities,” according to the weather service.
As usual during heat waves, forecasters urged people to drink plenty of fluids, seek out air conditioned spaces and check in on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.
