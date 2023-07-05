Mojave Air and Space Port runway

Mojave Air and Space Port Director Chuck Coleman piloted his Rutan Long EZ to ceremoniously reopen the airport’s main runway following a month-long rehabilitation project Saturday evening. He took off from the new pavement, made a loop around the airport and landed again, the first airplane to do so following the long-awaited repair project.

 Photo courtesy of Mojave Air and Space Port

MOJAVE — After a month of construction that caused runway closures, the Mojave Air and Space Port’s main runway is nearly good as new.

The runway rehabilitation project was completed this week, the first significant rehabilitation in more than 20 years.

