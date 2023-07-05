MOJAVE — After a month of construction that caused runway closures, the Mojave Air and Space Port’s main runway is nearly good as new.
The runway rehabilitation project was completed this week, the first significant rehabilitation in more than 20 years.
Mojave Air and Space Port Board Director Chuck Coleman, an aerobatic pilot and instructor, ceremoniously reopened Runway 12-30 when he took off in his Rutan Long EZ at about 5 p.m. on Saturday, made a short loop and landed back on the renewed surface.
Coleman’s flight marked the end to the 28-day project, in which construction crews worked around the clock in order to minimize the impact on airport operations. The work was completed early, with no delays during construction, Mojave Air and Space Port General Manager Tim Reid said.
The project replaced cracked and failing asphalt in significant portions of the runway.
The long-awaited project was funded primarily through Federal Aviation Administration grants awarded in the past two years, including a $4.3 million grant in 2022 and $6.6 million in FAA supplemental funding in 2021 and 2022.
These federal funds covered 90% of the total project cost, with state and Mojave Air and Space Port funding splitting the remaining matching funds.
In January, the airport board of directors awarded the $9.6 million construction contract to Granite Construction for the work.
