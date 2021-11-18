MOJAVE — Future fliers to Mojave may arrive at Rutan Field at Mojave Air and Space Port, a proposed name change that would both recognize the accomplishments of its most famous tenants and its role as an active aerospace facility.
The Mojave Air and Space Port Board of Directors renewed discussion, on Tuesday, of potentially adding the Rutan name to the facility, in recognition of the achievements of aerospace designer Burt Rutan and his record-setting pilot brother, Dick — achievements that helped to place the Mojave site on the map.
No decision was made, but the Board asked staff to prepare an action that they could vote on at a future meeting.
“This seems to be a no-brainer to me, considering the contributions the Rutan brothers have made to this airport,” Board Vice President Robert Morgan said.
The Rutan companies and those that followed them have created, by his count, 1,500 jobs at the airport “due to their innovation and risk-taking, and put Mojave on the map,” he said.
Burt Rutan founded the Rutan Aircraft Factory at what was then a small, general aviation airport in Mojave in 1974, and started Scaled Composites there eight years later.
The latter helped spawn Virgin Galactic and The Spaceship Company, built on the success of Scaled’s SpaceShipOne spacecraft.
In the 47 years since Rutan set up shop in Mojave, the airport has become internationally known as a home to aerospace innovation and has drawn other firms looking for a home for research and development.
Dick Rutan is perhaps best known for piloting the Burt-designed Voyager aircraft around the world, without stopping or refueling, in 1986. A decorated Air Force fighter pilot, he also served as a test pilot for Burt’s firms and has set several aviation records.
Burt Rutan retired from Scaled Composites in 2011; he and Dick now reside in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.
The achievements of both Rutans have provided inspiration for generations of aerospace professionals, whether it was the epic Voyager flight or the Ansari X Prize flights of SpaceShipOne in 2004, Morgan said, citing his own inspiration that led him to his current job at Scaled Composites.
Director Chuck Coleman referred to the oft-told story of how Burt Rutan got started in Mojave; looking for a home for his fledgling home-built aircraft business, he started in San Diego and began working his way north, hopping from airport to airport to find one to meet his needs. He stopped when he found Mojave.
“Just imagine … what the airport would look like today if Burt hadn’t decided to stop here,” he said.
Longtime airport tenant and former director Cathy Hansen agreed with Coleman.
“This wouldn’t be a spaceport if it wasn’t for Burt Rutan,” she said.
She told of meeting people from around the world who are familiar with the Rutan name and their accomplishments.
“The inspiration that has come from Mojave Air and Space Port because of the Rutans is amazing,” Hansen said.
Director Diane Barney said she would like to find more ways to honor the facility’s heritage. While the current Mojave Air and Space Port branding is good, clean and well-known, it is also a bit sanitary.
“It doesn’t really tie us to the history of this place,” she said.
Director Bill Deaver made the argument that the current name and brand is internationally known.
“Mojave Air and Space Port is a name known around the world; it’s our trademark,” he said.
He suggested a sign declaring the airport site is Rutan Field, while still retaining Mojave Air and Space Port as the main name.
Supporters contend that the Rutan name is instantly recognizable, even outside aviation circles, while Mojave is not.
The topic has been discussed before; the Board tabled the matter two years ago for further consideration and to gather additional public input.
CEO Todd Lindner — whose tenure began earlier this year — brought the subject for discussion during the Tuesday Board meeting after talks with airport tenants.
Chief Operations Officer Matt Nelson said an ongoing poll of tenants was trending in favor of adding the Rutan name to the facility.
“We’re definitely receiving positive feedback,” he said.
Board President Jim Balentine said that, following the previous discussion in which Dick Rutan had suggested the name in honor of his brother, Dick Rutan has said he was not proposing a complete name change but to add the Rutan name, in addition to the current one.
Balentine asked what would be involved in making any sort of name change, whether complete or adding a moniker such as “Rutan Field.”
There is a distinction between changing the airport’s legal name and how it is commonly referred to, District Counsel Scott Nave said.
The legal name is Mojave Air and Space Port, which may be maintained with the addition of Rutan Field as a brand, he said. Or, the Board may decide to completely change the legal name, which will incur some costs, but is a fairly simple process.
