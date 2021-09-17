MOJAVE — The Mojave Air and Space Port is known for hosting a wide variety of often unique or unusual aircraft, from a mammoth AN-124 cargo plane to the otherworldly creations of Burt Rutan’s Scaled Composites.
Over the years, photographer Alan Radecki has captured many of these aircraft, and collected the images in a book, “A Mojave Scrapbook.”
Radecki will present this pictorial history of the airport and speak of his experiences elsewhere as a photographer for Northrop Grumman, where he documents the aerospace giant’s latest creations, on Saturday, at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
The presentation will begin at 11 a.m. in the Board Room, in the Administration Building at the end of Airport Boulevard at the Mojave Air and Space Port.
Radecki’s talk is part of Plane Crazy Saturday, a monthly gathering of aviation enthusiasts presented by the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation. Radecki is also a founding museum board member.
The free, family-friendly educational event features a flight line filled with aircraft of varied types and vintages, available for visitors to see up-close.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission to the flight line with its displays is through the Voyager restaurant, in the Administration building. The restaurant opens for breakfast at 8 a.m.
Dogs and other animals, other than service animals, are not permitted on the flight line.
Seating for the 11 a.m. presentation is limited. Reservations are requested by emailing info@mojavemuseum.org, or call (661) 824-8417.
