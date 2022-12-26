MOJAVE — Organizers are calling the Mojave Air and Space Port’s first-ever toy drive and Christmas tree event a rousing success, and they plan to make it an annual tradition.

Held, on Dec. 17, at the Stuart O. Witt Event Center on the airport, the free event resulted in some 1,700 toys distributed to local children and 27 decorated Christmas trees raffled to families.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.