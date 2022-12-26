MOJAVE — Organizers are calling the Mojave Air and Space Port’s first-ever toy drive and Christmas tree event a rousing success, and they plan to make it an annual tradition.
Held, on Dec. 17, at the Stuart O. Witt Event Center on the airport, the free event resulted in some 1,700 toys distributed to local children and 27 decorated Christmas trees raffled to families.
“It really was an amazing event,” organizer Lynn Johansen said.
Johansen, the airport’s contracts manager, was contacted by the Mojave California Highway Patrol office about using the Event Center to distribute toys as part of the annual “CHiPs for Kids” toy drive. Their plan was to have a drive-through giveaway.
Johansen had other ideas, and decided to turn it into a family event, with photos with Santa, hot cocoa and the like. She also wanted to give away a decorated Christmas tree, something not all families are able to enjoy.
Support for the plan quickly grew, with volunteers and donors stepping in to contribute. With contributions from Home Depot and others, the tree raffle went from one tree to 27.
The effort had “volunteers galore,” Johansen said.
Airport General Manager Tim Reid stepped in as Santa Claus, with Lynn and her husband as elves, while Director of Security and Public Safety Chris Spandorf volunteered as photographer. Various airport staff brought in holiday decorations from home to decorate the event center.
On the day of the event, “we had people lining up at 10 a.m.” for the noon start time.
“I did not know what to expect for a turnout. We were very pleased,” Johansen said.
Each family received a raffle ticket for a tree or other prizes, including packages of Starbucks coffee. Organizers handed out 146 tickets, she said.
The day became a big family party, with children playing with their new toys, families having pictures taken with Santa and general holiday cheer all around.
The day was “better than what I could ever have imagined for the first time around,” Johansen said.
Donors, in addition to Home Depot, included Race Communications, the National Test Pilot School, Terra-Gen, Silver Queen Mine, Mission Bank, Mission Uniforms, Porter Concrete, Mojave Fitness, Reapers, Lowe’s and Starbucks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.