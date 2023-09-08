Turkey Cave Rescue

In this screen grab from video, American caver Mark Dickey, 40, talks to the camera Thursday next to a colleague inside the Morca cave near Anamur, southern Turkey.

 Associated Press

ISTANBUL — Rescuers from across Europe rushed to a cave in Turkey on Thursday, launching an operation to save an American researcher who became trapped almost 3,000 feet below the cave’s entrance after suffering stomach bleeding.

Experienced caver Mark Dickey, 40, suddenly became ill during an expedition with a handful of others, including three other Americans, in the Morca cave in southern Turkey’s Taurus Mountains, the European Association of Cave Rescuers said.

