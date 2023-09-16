Jewish High Holidays Security

Orthodox Jewish men pass New York City police guarding a Brooklyn synagogue prior to the 2019 funeral for Mosche Deutsch, a rabbinical student from Brooklyn who was killed in a shooting at a Jersey City, NJ, market. Ahead of the High Holidays, encompassing Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur, that begin this week, a network of Jewish security experts and religious leaders hosted several webinars to help prepare for the season.

 Associated Press files

 

Ahead of the High Holidays that begin this week, a network of Jewish security experts and religious leaders hosted several webinars to help prepare for the season. Among the topics: How to respond to an “active threat” targeting the Jewish community, and how to stop severe bleeding.

