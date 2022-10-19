Aiden Agnor Memorial Blood Drive

The inaugural Aiden Agnor Memorial Blood Drive brought more than 150 people to Hardcore Fitness, on Saturday. That was more than the number of blood bags available. Cedars-Sinai collected 113 viable good units of blood at the event.

 Photo courtesy of Cedars-Sinai

LANCASTER — A memorial blood drive set up in honor of Class of 2022 Quartz Hill High School Valedictorian Aiden Agnor drew a record crowd, last Saturday.

Agnor, 18, died, on July 11, from injuries suffered in a head-on car collision, on June 28.

