LANCASTER — A memorial blood drive set up in honor of Class of 2022 Quartz Hill High School Valedictorian Aiden Agnor drew a record crowd, last Saturday.
Agnor, 18, died, on July 11, from injuries suffered in a head-on car collision, on June 28.
More than 150 people showed up at Hardcore Fitness in Lancaster for the blood drive, conducted by Cedars Sinai.
According to Dave Keys, partnership development for the Community Blood Program, they maxed out with 120 people who rolled up their sleeves to donate blood. Out of those, they ended up with 113 viable units of blood.
“Since one pint can potentially reach two different patients (red cells to one, plasma to another) then everyone combined touched 225-plus recipients,” Keys wrote in an email. “We used every blood bag that day maxing out our entire supplies (very rare that it happens).”
Agnor’s mother, Melissa Payne said she was very pleased with the amount of people that showed up.
Kiwanis Club of Palmdale West donated $250 to help pay for T-shirts for the event.
Agnor was a linebacker and captain for the Quartz Hill High Royals football team. Quartz Hill won the CIF-Southern Section Division 12 championship, last November. The Royals then won the CIF State Division 6AA Southern Regional championship, before losing in the state championship game. He was named the Division 12 Defensive Player of the Year.
Agnor was on his way to becoming a second-generation firefighter. His uncle is a fire captain with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and his stepfather and uncle work for the Kern County Fire Department.
He was a seasonal firefighter with the Kern County Fire Department and on his way to work when the crash occurred. He would have turned 19, on Oct. 24.
“Aiden had just graduated from Quartz Hill and then he got on to the Kern County fire wildland crew,” Payne said.
She hopes to make the blood drive an annual event, each October.
“We actually are kind of taking over the Tyler Lundin Memorial Blood Drive that his mom did for 15 years,” Payne said.
Lundin, a 2004 Quartz Hill High School graduate, died on Oct. 26, 2006, four days after his truck collided with a vehicle that turned left in front of him at 10th Street West and Avenue O.
Payne’s youngest brother was good friends with Lundin. He participated in the Lundin blood drive for many years.
“After my son Aiden passed away, I had mentioned that I might want to do something like that, so my brother got me in touch with Ruthie (Lundin, Tyler’s mom) and it just kind of came together from there,” Payne said. “I’m just so grateful for everybody that turned out to honor Tyler and my son. It’s an important thing to do. We don’t realize how important until either we or members of our family need it.”
She is a registered nurse at Antelope Valley Medical Center, where Aiden was also taken and treated.
“Just his first day, when he was there, he came in as a trauma and he got 55 units of blood product just in that first day,” Payne said.
