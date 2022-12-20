LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a tentative tract map and Conditional Use Permit for a first-of-its-kind age-restricted gated residential development on 40 acres at the southeast corner of 60th Street West and Avenue K-8.
The proposed project, submitted by applicant Pacific Communities Builders Inc./Nelson Chung, would subdivide the property into 208 single-family residential lots with lots for common open space and drainage basins. The residential lots within the subdivision would range from a minimum of 4,250 square feet to a maximum of 8,531 square feet.
In exchange for smaller lots, the proposed development would have approximately 5.86 acres of common open space in the center of the site and include park areas/community gardens, walking trails, a recreational area with a swimming pool and a community building and usable drainage basins, according to a presentation by Senior Planner Jocelyn Swain.
“The proposed development would be an age-restricted gated community with private streets,” Swain said.
Most of the residents within the proposed community would be 55 years and older. All of the houses within the community would be single-story two-bedroom homes with the ability to add a third bedroom. The houses would average approximately 1,600 square feet in size.
“Exciting, something certainly needed, at least in my opinion, and has been for some time,” Commission Chairman James Vose said after Swain completed her report.
The proposed project would be completed in four phases. Vose expressed concern about the amenities for the propose project.
“When are the amenities developed — all within phase one?” Vose asked.
Swain replied the developer would use a phasing matrix to identify which amenities go with which phases.
“My concern is that, over time, if the amenities aren’t built out in adequate support of the proposed phases, then you end up with … a challenging project,” Vose said.
According to the site plan, it appears that the park would be constructed with phase one, Swain said.
“Well, we certainly know from experience that Mr. Chung’s projects throughout this Valley have been exemplary,” Vose said. “I’m not frankly concerned about his ability to deliver a good project it’s just a unique opportunity for our community. I’m just thrilled that we’re seeing something like this.”
The Commission voted 4-0, with commissioners King Moore II, Daniel Tufts and Leslie Underwood absent.
