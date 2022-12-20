Senior housing

The site plan for a proposed age-restricted gated community of 208 residential lots on 40 acres at the southeast corner of 60th Street West and Avenue K-8 shows the proposed recreational areas. The individual colors are a different layout of the floor plan for the individual houses.

 Screenshot via Lancaster Planning Commission

LANCASTER — The Lancaster Planning Commission approved a tentative tract map and Conditional Use Permit for a first-of-its-kind age-restricted gated residential development on 40 acres at the southeast corner of 60th Street West and Avenue K-8.

The proposed project, submitted by applicant Pacific Communities Builders Inc./Nelson Chung, would subdivide the property into 208 single-family residential lots with lots for common open space and drainage basins. The residential lots within the subdivision would range from a minimum of 4,250 square feet to a maximum of 8,531 square feet.

