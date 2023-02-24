LOS ANGELES — The California attorney general on Thursday opened a civil rights investigation into the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, one of the largest law enforcement agencies in Southern California, after deaths in county jails hit a two-decade high last year and other allegations of excessive use of force surfaced.
Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the investigation in Los Angeles following what he called “deeply concerning” allegations of misconduct within the sheriff’s office and confinement conditions at the sheriff’s jails. He did not give examples.
While Bonta said no specific incidents were a tipping point to prompt the civil rights investigation, there have been patterns in data — including disparate impacts on communities of color — that, in his words, have been “disturbing for some time.”
Exact figures on in-custody deaths, use of force incidents and misconduct allegations were not immediately available from his office Tuesday.
“It is time for us to shine a light on the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office and its practices,” he said during a news conference.
Bonta called the status of the trust between the department and the public “in peril” and alluded to the recent line-of-duty deaths of two Riverside deputies in shootings that rocked the county.
