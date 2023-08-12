WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel Friday in the Hunter Biden probe, a surprise move that intensifies the investigation into the president’s son ahead of the 2024 election.
Garland noted the “extraordinary circumstances” of the matter as he named David Weiss, the US attorney in Delaware who had already been probing Hunter Biden’s financial dealings, as special counsel after plea deal talks in the case broke down.
The sudden turn of events raises fresh questions about the case against Hunter Biden on tax evasion and a gun charge, deepening an investigation that was close to resolution just weeks ago. Weiss had asked to be named special counsel, gaining broad authority to investigate and report out his findings.
It comes as the Justice Department has taken the unprecedented step of indicting former President Donald Trump, who’s President Joe Biden’s chief rival in next year’s election, in two separate cases. It also puts questions about Biden’s family at the forefront of the 2024 presidential election.
Speaking at the Justice Department, Garland said he expects the special counsel to work expeditiously in an “even-handed and urgent” manner.
Garland said Weiss, who had been appointed by Trump as US attorney, told him this week the investigation had reached a stage in which he should continue as special counsel.
“Upon considering his request, as well as the extraordinary circumstances relating to this matter, I have concluded it is in the public interest to appoint him as special counsel,” Garland said.
The announcement of a special counsel is a significant development from the typically cautious Garland and provides Weiss with independence, authority and budget to pursue the investigation.
