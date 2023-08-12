Biden Investigation

HUNTER BIDEN

WASHINGTON — Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel Friday in the Hunter Biden probe, a surprise move that intensifies the investigation into the president’s son ahead of the 2024 election.

Garland noted the “extraordinary circumstances” of the matter as he named David Weiss, the US attorney in Delaware who had already been probing Hunter Biden’s financial dealings, as special counsel after plea deal talks in the case broke down.

