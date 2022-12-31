RALEIGH, N.C. — Mark Meadows, the former White House chief of staff to President Donald Trump, won’t face voter fraud charges related to his 2020 registration and absentee vote in North Carolina, the state’s attorney general announced, Friday.
Meadows, a former western North Carolina congressman who worked for Trump during his final months in the Oval Office, was an outspoken proponent of the ex-president’s baseless claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him. Meadows drew the attention of government attorneys when details that he was simultaneously registered to vote in North Carolina and two other states surfaced.
Based largely on the findings of a voter fraud investigation completed by the State Bureau of Investigation, Attorney General Josh Stein told The Associated Press that there isn’t sufficient evidence to warrant prosecution of Meadows or his wife, Debra.
“Our conclusion was ... they had arguments that would help them if a case was brought such that we didn’t believe we could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that they had engaged in intentional voter fraud,” Stein, a Democrat, said in an interview.
Public records showed Meadows, a Republican, listed a mobile home in Scaly Mountain, NC, that he did not own as his physical address when he registered to vote on Sept. 19, 2020, while he was still serving as chief of staff. Meadows cast a North Carolina absentee ballot by mail for the November general election, when Trump won the battleground state by just over 1 percentage point.
The New Yorker, which first reported earlier this year on Meadows’ 2020 registration, said the previous property owner told the magazine that Meadows’ wife had rented the property for a short period and spent only one or two nights there.
