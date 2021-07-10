SAN FRANCISCO — Aftershocks have hit the region between Northern California and Nevada Friday after a magnitude 6 earthquake sent large boulders rolling into highways and knocked smaller items off shelves.
The quake shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday was centered south of Lake Tahoe near Walker, a rural community of a few hundred households in the eastern Sierra Nevada. It was felt as far off as Las Vegas and San Francisco, authorities said. Days of aftershocks are expected.
California state emergency crews worked overnight and found minor road damage but no significant impacts to infrastructure, said Brian Ferguson, spokesman for the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. No injuries were immediately reported.
“We were relieved it wasn’t anything more substantial,” he said.
Thursday’s earthquake was followed by scores of aftershocks, including at least a half-dozen of magnitude 4 or above, according to the US Geological Survey. Friday’s shocks are magnitude 3.7 and below.
The California Highway Patrol said some cars were struck by rocks but there were no injuries.
