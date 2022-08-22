NEW YORK (AP) — In the bloody years when killings peaked in New York City, Detective Louis Scarcella built a reputation for closing cases.
A second-generation cop who smoked cigars, ran marathons, worked a side job at a Coney Island amusement park and jokingly put “adventurer” on his business card, the now-retired sleuth has been frank about lying to suspects, even praying with them, to elicit information. In the 1980s and ’90s, he got confession after confession. Prosecutors got conviction after conviction.
But in the past nine years, nearly 20 murder and other convictions have been tossed out after defendants accused Scarcella of coercing or inducing false confessions and bogus witness identifications, which he denies. The same prosecutor’s office that won those convictions ended up repudiating most of them.
Yet the Brooklyn district attorney has stood by many other cases the detective worked on. For the first time, prosecutors are now retrying one of those long-ago cases.
“This defendant is still guilty,” prosecutor Chow Yun Xie said at the retrial of Eliseo DeLeon, who says he is innocent. DeLeon’s murder conviction was overturned, in 2019, after he spent 24 years behind bars.
With a verdict due, Aug. 31, the retrial illustrates the tricky line the Brooklyn district attorney’s office has been walking through a decade of doubts about the work of a onetime star detective.
Scarcella worked homicides as they soared to over 2,200 a year citywide, in 1990. There were under 500, last year.
After retiring, in 1999, he told the “Dr. Phil” show that he’d done “whatever I have to do within the law” to get confessions or cooperation.
