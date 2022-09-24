LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Unified School District will provide all its schools with a medication that can reverse opioid overdoses, after at least seven teenagers overdosed on pills likely laced with fentanyl in recent weeks, including a 15-year-old girl who died on a high school campus.

“We have an urgent crisis on our hands,” district Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said at a news conference, Thursday.

"""“We have an urgent crisis on our hands,” district Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said"""...... Thanks to President Joe Biden and his policies. Remember that when the elections are here in November (43 days from now).

