Los Angeles School Deal

Union leaders address thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District teachers and Service Employees International Union 99 members during a rally last month outside the LAUSD headquarters in Los Angeles. In an agreement announced Saturday, LAUSD workers approved a labor deal following a massive three-day strike.

 Associated Press files

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Unified School District workers have approved a labor deal following a three-day strike over wages and staffing that halted education for students in one of the nation’s largest school systems.

The agreement, which was voted on this week, would increase wages by 30% for workers who are paid an average of $25,000 a year, the Local 99 chapter of the Service Employees International Union said Saturday. It also includes a $1,000 bonus for employees who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic and expanded family health care benefits.

