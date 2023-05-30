LANCASTER — Hundreds of people attended Lancaster School District’s free Expanded Learning Opportunities event Thursday at the Park View Educational Complex, where they learned about the exciting after-school programs the district’s providers offer including music, sports, yoga and arts.
“We find out what the students want,” Jane D’Anna, director of Expanded Learning Opportunities said. “We listen to what they say and then we meet their needs and desires.”
The district also introduces the boys and girls to things that they may not have seen previously, such as yoga. Breathe Yoga of Quartz Hill provides children across the district experience with yoga and breathing techniques.
More than 1,400 people RSVP’d for the three-hour event. About 500 people showed up in the first hour. Some families started lining up two hours before the official start. Students and their families kept busy with indoor and outdoor activities.
“In expanded learning we explore career opportunities,” D’Anna said.
The “career” tables at the event included sewing machines and mannequin heads with hair to practice how to be a hair stylist or barber, a rubber hand to practice how to do nails and sewing machines to practice how to be a seamstress and fashion designer.
The High Desert Music Academy, led by founder and drummer Tony Capko, offers after-school music instruction by specialists who share their knowledge with students. Capko’s instructors include Makaila Paul, who teaches piano; Ernie Wood, who teaches guitar; and John Asti, who teaches guitar and woodwind instruments such as the flute and saxophone.
“Eventually, what we’re going to do is we’re going to offer classes specializing in the instrument, and then after a certain amount of time, we’re going to be checking instruments out so the students can practice at home.”
Capko drew an enthusiastic crowd of young boys after he stepped outside and played a drum kit next to the entrance.
“Tony is opening up the world to students,” D’Anna said, adding that next year the district will start its own school of rock.
As Capko played the drums, brothers Anthony Grant, 11, and Zane Grant, 5, along with Jonathan Silva, 6, and Luca Lebaron, 2, and Kamir Isom played along on the kit.
“I think it’s great,” parent Wendy Silva said of the community event. “I like to come to this event and expand his mind to learn new things.”
Tasha Isom brought her son Kamir Isom, a transitional kindergarten student at West Wind Elementary.
“There’s so many things that they can do, they don’t want to sit still,” Isom said.
District employee Tracy Peck enrolled her third-grade daughter Keiko in the extended learning programs.
“She keeps asking me, ‘Are we going to do summer? When’s the next Saturday school?’ ” Peck said.
The Antelope Valley Community Uplift Foundation provides educational, developmental and socio-emotional support and culturally enriching and recreational services for the district. The nonprofit organization recently took 100 people to a Dodgers game.
“We get people who are specialists and AVCUF is really amazing,” D’Anna said.
