SACRAMENTO — The California Legislature wrapped up its work, on Wednesday, after approving more than a dozen bills to make it easier for people to get an abortion, a show of force that was the result of more than a year of careful planning meant to stake the state’s claim as a sanctuary for women after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Lawmakers passed 15 bills plus approved $200 million in new spending to bolster the state’s already robust abortion protections. The flurry of activity isn’t over, as voters will decide, in November whether to make abortion a constitutional right in the nation’s most populous state.

Tags

(1) comment

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

Dirtbag Newsom has 90 billions of the Taxpayers money (surplus) that the POS is required to return to us. Give us back our tax money Newsom, you POS Thief.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.