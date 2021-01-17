PALMDALE — The Palmdale City Library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd., is hosting an “African American Heroes” essay-writing contest for young adults in sixth through 12th-grade in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Black History Month. There is no entry fee to participate.
The essay theme is “Who is your favorite African American hero and how has she or he influenced your life?” Essays should be limited to two pages or fewer. The contest runs from Tuesday to 5 p.m. Feb. 20. The submission form will be available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library beginning Tuesday. Essays should be submitted via email to pcl@cityofpalmdale.org.
There will be two categories for submissions: sixth through eighth grade, and ninth through 12th grade. Prizes will be awarded for the top three submissions in each category.
“We look forward to hearing how these amazing people have influenced the lives of our local youth,” youth librarian Jacqueline Seekamp said.
Due to COVID-19, the library is open for phone reference and by appointment for holds pickup. Hours of phone operation are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For details, call the library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library
