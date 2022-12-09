Africa Learning From COVID

A resident from the Alexandra township gets tested for COVID-19, in 2020, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

 Jerome Delay/AP Photo

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Building on the experience of battling the COVID-19 pandemic, African countries are strengthening health systems to prepare for the next health crisis, the World Health Organization’s Africa director said, Thursday.

At the onset of the pandemic, in early 2020, some of the 54 countries in the continent of 1.3 billion people lacked the facilities or trained health workers to respond adequately to the health crisis, with some struggling to provide hospital isolation wards and intensive care units, Matshidiso Moeti, the World Health Organization’s Africa regional director, said at an online briefing, Thursday.

