PALMDALE — RAAM Construction, a general building construction firm specializing in multifamily and historic preservation projects throughout California, has broken ground on the construction of an affordable multifamily housing development on a 4.75-acre site at the southeast corner of Avenue R and Division Street.
The 123,410 square-foot property, Juniper Grove, will consist of 101 apartment units in a three-story wood-frame building.
RAAM is working closely with Meta Housing Corporation, a developer of affordable housing communities for families and seniors, to deliver the new residences for qualified low-income families in Palmdale. Valued at approximately $33.3 milion, the project is being developed with the help of a construction loan from the City of Palmdale, Pacific Western Bank and the Los Angeles County Development Authority.
“This new affordable housing project is demonstrative of our continued commitment, along with our long-time partner Meta Housing, to provide budget-friendly housing in regions throughout California where it is needed most,” said Richard Lara, president and CEO of RAAM Construction. “RAAM has a long history of working with development partners that are committed to delivering high-quality affordable housing in areas of need.”
During the project’s design phase, RAAM was able to provide the developer with pre-construction services to ensure that the design was in line with the budget, Lara added.
“We make it a point to go over every detail of the scope of work and carefully review and understand the site plans from the earliest stages to craft an accurate project schedule and budget,” Lara said. “In addition, we determine the materials needed to ensure that our manufacturers can get us all project materials on time. By utilizing our deep vendor relationships, we are often able to achieve the best price point for our clients to also help drive down construction costs and stay within budget,” Lara added.
When construction is completed, Juniper Grove will have a mixture of apartments, including 49 one-bedroom, 27 two-bedroom and 25 three-bedroom units that are fully furnished.
Because 30% of the 101 units will be set aside for tenants who qualify as low- or very low-income, state law allows for more units to be built on the site than would usually be allowed,
The three-story wood frame building will be built to LEED standards and will have solar panels. The development will also include common-area amenities such as a community room, office area and an art studio, which will be occupied by a full-time art staff offering art lessons. The multifamily property will also offer plenty of open spaces for a playground and visitors, as outdoor space has become increasingly important in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The need for affordable housing has always been top of mind, especially in California; however, that need has accelerated in the last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lara said. “With that in mind, we continue to work with developers and architects to provide outdoor spaces and other COVID-friendly amenities for which demand has heightened.”
The development is kitty-corner to the Palmdale Learning Plaza campus, less than a mile from Palm Tree Elementary School, and less than two miles from Yucca Elementary School.
Juniper Grove is expected to be completed in June 2022.
