PALMDALE — Teachers and other certificated staff at The Palmdale Aerospace Academy formed a new union, the Palmdale Aerospace Teachers Association, the California Teachers Association announced.
Educators at the charter school filed the required evidence of support with the California Public Employment Relations Board, on Dec. 3. The new union, PATA, will be affiliated with the Palmdale Elementary Teachers Association, or PETA, which represents certificated staff in the Palmdale School District.
The Aerospace Academy will become the first independent charter school in the Antelope Valley to unionize. The Palmdale School District first authorized the award-winning charter school, in July 2011.
“We’re extremely excited to be partnering with these enthusiastic charter school teachers, and about what this means for the future and for the potential of Palmdale Aerospace Academy and its students,” PETA President Andrew Ramirez said in a statement.
He added: “The teachers I’ve spoken with see this unionization as a path toward better and more effective collaboration with the school administration and Board, and a better opportunity for educators who work more closely with students to help steer the direction of their education and to strengthen ties with the community.”
Support for the unionization effort was quite strong among the school’s 97 certificated staff members on the elementary and middle/high school campuses. A supermajority of 80% signed cards seeking exclusive representation by the new union. PATA members will spend the coming weeks developing initial contract proposals to present to the TPAA Board of Directors.
“It’s very exciting,” said science teacher Robert Haynes, who called the union effort the “second most adult thing I’ve ever done in my life.”
Haynes started working for the charter school four years ago.
“I felt like we needed this every year more and more until we finally hit a tipping point for the school,” Haynes said.
Haynes and teacher Daniel Lagomarsino, the co-founders of the PATA Organizing Committee, first tried to start the union effort about 18 months ago before distance learning.
“There’s so many complaints from teachers and it just felt like everything we said was just sort of hand-waved off,” Haynes said.
One of the teachers’ concerns was the school’s requirement that all teachers teach in the classroom during distance learning.
“This was at a time during COVID when we really didn’t know anything about it, so there was a lot of concern among older teachers,” Haynes said.
Haynes loves his job and enjoys teaching at TPAA, he said. The new union’s No. 1 priority will be to look at how contracts are given. TPAA teachers do not enjoy the same protections teachers at local school districts do as part of a union. As “at will” employees, TPAA teachers can be fired at any time, or face uncertainty about whether they will have a job.
“We waited until a month before school started before we had a written statement that we were going to be working,” Haynes said.
Haynes added teachers who have been with the charter school since it first opened, in September 2012, could be let go at any time with or without cause.
“I always felt that wasn’t right,” Haynes said. “I have buddies at public schools; they have more protection. Everyone worked hard; I feel like we deserve a little more on that end.”
Haynes added teachers received merit-based bonuses prior to the pandemic. Those have not come back yet.
“Every teacher has their concerns going in to the union, and I guess that’s why we wanted the union, so we could be heard,” Haynes said.
Another concern Haynes cited was the “rotating door” of administrators after the TPAA Board of Directors terminated founding CEO Laura Herman in November 2019 without cause — two months after they awarded her a new three-year contract just as the charter school opened its elementary campus.
Working on the PATA Organizing Committee was good, Haynes said.
“It’s been fun; I would say that it’s brought the teachers together,” he said. “I want the long contract because I love teaching here and I want to see the students next year.”
Lagomarsino said there were a lot of decisions being made that affected teachers but without teacher input.
“We didn’t think that was necessarily fair,” Lagomarsino said. “This gives a hand on the lever of power and decision making at our school that we kind of needed.”
Lagomarsino added job security became even more important during the historic COVID-19 pandemic. Between 14 and 17 teachers have left the school in the past year, citing the instability and lack of security in their employment. They have been unable to attract new teachers.
“That’s something that we definitely want to change because that kind of turnover is not good for our students, so every decision we’ve made in this process has been with our students’ best interests at heart,” Lagomarsino said.
TPAA Board President Kathe Duren said they have received the flings from PERB and from TPAA.
“This is something that is, of course, up to them and that’s what they’ve chosen to do,” Duren said. “Speaking for the Board, we are neutral in this and are happy to work with them however they choose to proceed.”
Duren is a retired Palmdale School District classified employee who served on the negotiating team. TPAA Director Gary Roberts, a retired teacher from the Antelope Valley Union High School District, served on his union’s negotiating team. Director Paul Scott retired from the California Teachers Association, and Director Mark Weiss is a retired PETA member.
“I’d say in general they’re looking at a friendly Board,” Duren said.
