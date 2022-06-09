PALMDALE — Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, honored The Palmdale Aerospace Academy teacher Lisa Perry as his May Everyday Hero, on Friday.
Perry was nominated by her principal, Chris Fore, for her work with the Robotics Club as the coordinator.
“Mrs. Perry stepped up to fill a void in our Robotics Program, this year,” Fore wrote in his nomination form. “When our previous coordinator resigned, she stepped in so that the 80-100 students involved in the program could continue in one of our most important programs on campus,. She is truly a hero.”
Fellow teachers and staff assembled in the gym and then Fore called Perry to his office for a “robotics Meeting.” When she walked through the door they shouted, “Surprise!”
Lackey greeted Perry and congratulated her on the recognition.
“I know what you and all the other teachers do here every day is nothing short of heroic, but your principal pointed out that you went above and beyond,” Lackey said.
Perry addressed her colleagues regarding the award.
“This was a huge surprise; I had no idea what I was walking into,” she said. “I am super blessed and humbled by the knowledge that there are so many people at this school that do amazing things for the students and that I was selected for this honor.”
When asked why she agreed to be the coordinator for this group, she said: “I have worked for many years at this school, and my son was actually in the robotics program years ago and I saw what it did for him and his friends. Several of my old students came around and kept asking me to help. … I really just did it for the kids because I have seen firsthand the importance of this program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.