PALMDALE — Palmdale School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved a material revision to The Palmdale Aerospace Academy’s charter petition to allow for the addition of an Independent Study program for the charter school’s current enrolled students.
“The material revision that has been submitted for your approval would not increase our current enrollment,” TPAA Executive Director/Superintendent Julie Braswell said at Tuesday’s Board meeting. “Instead it would give TPAA the ability to offer our current enrolled students the opportunity to receive instruction in their home environment based on family choice.”
All Independent Study students would have access to the Aerospace Academy’s current curriculum, and would be able to receive all required services from the charter school’s instructors, Braswell said.
The Board held a public hearing on the proposed material revision on July 16.
“TPAA appreciates your recommendation to approve the material revision and we are excited to get to work,” she added.
The Board approved the material revision with the condition that the Aerospace Academy notify the Palmdale School District Charter Oversight when the enrollment in the Independent Study program reaches 17% of their enrollment. The school serves about 2,340 students in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade.
“You did repeat it twice, right?” Palmdale Superintendent Raul Maldonado said. “You will not grow your enrollment?”
Braswell confirmed the statement from the audience.
“We will be growing our enrollment,” Braswell said.
“And I promise,” Board President Simone Zulu Diol said, holding up her hand.
“I promise,” Braswell said.
