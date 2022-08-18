PALMDALE — Palmdale School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved a material revision to The Palmdale Aerospace Academy’s charter petition to allow for the addition of an Independent Study program for the charter school’s current enrolled students.

“The material revision that has been submitted for your approval would not increase our current enrollment,” TPAA Executive Director/Superintendent Julie Braswell said at Tuesday’s Board meeting. “Instead it would give TPAA the ability to offer our current enrolled students the opportunity to receive instruction in their home environment based on family choice.”

