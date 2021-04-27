PALMDALE — The former AERO Institute will donate its remaining assets — about $1.2 million — to a qualified 501c3 charity, which does the same sort of work the former nonprofit organization did.
A Los Angeles Superior Court judge ordered the AERO Institutes’s funds be unfrozen, following former Palmdale mayor Jim Ledford’s guilty plea to a single count of perjury in his corruption case.
Ledford, 67, was immediately sentenced to formal probation for two years and ordered to pay $189,800 in restitution to NASA, or a NASA-affiliated entity.
He was accused of illegally taking more than $60,000 a year from local consultants and failing to publicly disclose the income on economic disclosure statements.
The former mayor was charged with co-defendants Kimberly Anne Shaw, 65, and Susan Burgess Miller, 72, who were accused of using shell companies to pay Ledford several thousand dollars a month to receive favorable treatment by him.
Shaw had been a longtime consultant for the City of Palmdale and, with Miller’s assistance, ran the AERO Institute, which received more than $2 million annually from NASA.
Shaw pleaded guilty in January 2020 to one felony count of filing a false tax return and was sentenced to formal probation for three years. Miller pleaded guilty in January 2020 to one felony count of misappropriation of public funds and was sentenced to formal probation for three years.
In announcing Ledford’s plea deal last week, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office said that NASA was entitled to receive about $1.8 million in restitution from funds sized from the AERO Institute.
However, Russ Petti, an attorney for the AERO Institute, said there was no judicial determination that NASA was entitled to any of AERO Institute’s funds.
The unfrozen funds total about $1.8 million. After the AERO Institute settles its debts, there should be about $1.2 million remaining to donate to an appropriate charity.
“We haven’t done anything to identify an appropriate charity,” Petti said, adding he will work with the state attorney general’s office.
The most likely recipient could be a charity that works in the area of aerospace education.
