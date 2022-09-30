SAN FRANCISCO — Advocates for victims of clergy sexual abuse delivered a list of more than 300 publicly accused abusers to the Roman Catholic archbishop of San Francisco, on Thursday, as they urged him to release his “secret” files on credibly accused priests.

The Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests took aim at Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone for being one 15 US bishops — representing fewer than 10% of all dioceses — not to publicly name abusive clerics.

