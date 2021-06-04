PALMDALE — The Palmdale Sheriff’s Station sold out all of the advance registration spots for Sunday’s My Ride MC/Car Show.
The free event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Palmdale Auto Mall, at Fifth Street West and Technology Drive.
More than 20 motorcycles, nine bicycles and about 150 cars registered for the show. There will be 10 catering trucks offering a great variety of food, drinks and snacks. The family-friendly event will have three bands and three DJs. Children can test their finger strength and footwork on the rock climbing wall. They can also test their hand-eye coordination in the mobile video game truck.
“If that doesn’t tire out the kids, they can purchase an all-day wrist band for six bounce houses,” event organizer Deputy Ray Wilson wrote in an email.
The California Highway Patrol will be host a bicycle safety rodeo. The California Department of Corrections will bring a K-9 vehicle to display. Motor Units from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station will be hosting a motorcycle low speed skills exhibition.
“The family can’t help but to have lots of fun,” Wilson wrote.
For the low-speed skills competition the rider enters a circle pattern and makes a loop without putting down their foot or touching a cone. The rider who takes the longest time to make a loop wins a trophy and bragging rights. Riders will compete against the time of Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Motor Units time and other participants.
MC/Car Show trophies will be awarded in various car, motorcycle and bicycle categories. Trophy categories include deepest motorcycle club and deepest car club.
COVID-19 safety measures must be followed. Masks are the responsibility of all who attend.
