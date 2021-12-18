PALMDALE — The city is seeking organizations to “adopt” five airplanes at the Joe Davies Heritage Airpark.
Under the Adopt-A-Plane program, volunteer groups sign up to clean “their” aircraft and the surrounding display area, on the second Saturday of each month.
“We have several volunteer groups who have ‘adopted’ 17 aircraft at the park,” Recreation Coordinator Gabriel Garcia said.
The program was interrupted during the pandemic, and there are now five airplanes in need of groups to care for them.
These airplanes are the Navy A-4 Skyhawk, WWII C-46 Commando, X-55A, F-86 Sabre and the one-eighth-scale model of the B-2 stealth bomber that graces the park’s entrance.
Adopters’ duties include picking up trash and debris around the aircraft display, pulling weeds and keeping dust and dirt off the planes by pressure washing them.
“If your group is looking for a way to get involved in the community, this program provides an excellent opportunity with a minimal time commitment,” Garcia said. “We’d love to hear from you.”
Groups that take part in the Adopt-A-Plane program will be recognized with a sign next to their adopted airplane, their group name on the city website and volunteers will be recognized at an annual awards ceremony.
The 26.4-acre airpark, which began in 1998, is an effort by Palmdale to commemorate the myriad aircraft that have been designed, built and flown from this Air Force site.
A work in progress, it features 21 aircraft, including a T-33 Shooting Star, F-100 Super Sabre, F-104 Starfighter, F-105 Thunderchief, F-4 Phantom, A-7 Corsair, F-5 Tiger and F-14 Tomcat. It also has one of two modified 747 airliners used by NASA to ferry the space shuttle fleet.
In 2008, the airpark was dedicated to former Palmdale City Councilman and Plant 42 Commander Joe Davies, and the name changed to the Joe Davies Heritage Airpark at Palmdale Plant 42. He was so honored for his service to aeronautics and his many contributions to the people of the Antelope Valley, according to the City of Palmdale.
To learn more about the Adopt-a-Plane program, visit https://cityofpalmdale.org/214/Adopt-a-Plane, or contact Gabriel Garcia at ggarcia@cityofpalmdale.org or 661-267-5611.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.