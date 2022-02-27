LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District‘s Board of Trustees unanimously approved a one-year contract with administrator Howard Davis to serve as interim assistant superintendent/vice president of Academic Affairs.
Davis’s contract is valid from Feb. 1 to Jan. 31, 2023. He will be paid approximately $190,873, which includes $1,800 for a doctoral stipend. Davis most recently served as dean of Student Learning at Moorpark College.
Davis fills the vacancy created, this past December, when Isabelle Saber, assistant superintendent/vice president of Academic Affairs, was placed on administrative leave. Erin Vines, the assistant superintendent/vice president of Student Services, was also placed on administrative leave at that time.
The reasons Saber and Vines were placed on administrative leave are confidential personnel matters and were not disclosed.
Davis’ appointment drew criticism from some faculty and community members.
“What was displayed in this process, in my opinion, is nepotism, corruption, discrimination, cronyism, abuse of power, contempt, retaliation, retribution and betrayal,” said professor Jason Bowen, who added he addressed the Board as a member of the community.
Bowen took exception to the dismissal of Vines, who had worked for AV College for eight years and whose contract was not renewed, he said.
“He was not afforded dignity; he was not afforded respect,” Bowen said. “He was not afforded an opportunity to leave on his own terms with honor, glory and overwhelming pride in what he achieved.”
There was no loyalty demonstrated for Vines’ service, Bowen said, which he deemed a betrayal. He added Vines garnered the esteem of not only of his colleagues, faculty and staff, but also students.
Saber was hired, in December 2020, through the recruitment process that included interviews with hiring committees.
Saber was overqualified for the position. Two hiring committees declared her the superior candidate, Bowen said.
Professor Cindy Hendrix also criticized the interim hiring process.
“Once again a new interim VP has been hired due to emergency circumstances,” Hendrix said. “The only emergency is one created by the president who placed two competent and qualified people on administrative leave.”
While AV College has a prescribed hiring process for permanent positions, the interim process lacks a defined process to allow the District to move quickly to fill a vacancy and continue getting work done, college officials said.
Interim positions are temporary positions that cannot exceed more than one year at a time, and are limited to two years under state Education Code.
The District restarted the recruitment process for a new assistant superintendent/vice president of Human Resources after attorney Brittany Grice, who was appointed Jan. 20 to serve as interim vice president, withdrew from the position. Grice withdrew after watching the Jan. 20 special Board meeting, and following an Antelope Valley Press article about the meeting,
During the Jan. 20 meeting, multiple college employees expressed concern about the proposed appointment to a proposed interim executive vice president of Educational Services that was part of a proposed administrative reorganization. The Board took no action and the proposed position was dropped from the final version of the reorganization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.