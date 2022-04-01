EDWARDS AFB — The Biden administration’s budget request for the 2023 Fiscal Year, beginning Oct. 1, includes a sizable increase for NASA, 8% over the enacted budget for 2022. The nearly $26 billion request is the largest for science in the agency’s history, Administrator Bill Nelson said.
“It’s a signal of support for our missions and a new era of exploration and discovery,” Nelson said in a “State of NASA” presentation, on Monday, from Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The budget request has good news for the programs at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center at Edwards Air Force Base, supporting developments in aeronautics as well as the Earth Science missions aided by its aircraft platforms.
While the space programs are often at the forefront of NASA, “Let’s remember that the first ‘A’ in NASA is Aeronautics,” Nelson said, following a video from Armstrong highlighting the center’s projects.
NASA’s proposed budget for aeronautics for 2023 is $972 million, an increase of more than 10% over the $880 million last year.
“Aeronautics is certainly appreciated by the agency and Nelson does support the work we’re doing in aeronautics,” Armstrong Center Director David McBride said.
The center has a role to play in most of the program categories included in the Aeronautics budget.
Armstrong has long been the agency’s primary flight test facility, and has been home to myriad aeronautical breakthroughs over its 75-year history.
The center is preparing to add to that legacy with two crewed experimental aircraft preparing for flight, research that is supported by the proposed budget.
The X-57, an all-electric airplane, is preparing to take its first flight this summer, and featured prominently in the “State of NASA” address, through a live video from Armstrong.
The data gathered from this program will help to influence the electric airplane industry and set standards for the future of electric aircraft, X-57 Project Manager Heather Maliska said in the video.
The project has been developing technologies for the electric motors, as well as the robust batteries, and sharing that data with industry, she said.
The second experimental program readying for flight is the X-59 Quiet SuperSonic Technology (or QueSST) airplane, designed to demonstrate the technologies to allow aircraft to travel beyond the speed of sound, without creating disruptive sonic booms for those on the ground below.
This is intended to enable future supersonic passenger aircraft that may fly over land, something that is currently prohibited.
The X-59 is anticipated to have its first flight by the end of the calendar year, McBride said, with the first supersonic flight a few weeks after that.
Both of these programs are supported in the $289 million proposed for integrated air systems in the budget.
Armstrong will also figure in the agency’s Sustainable Flight Demonstrator program, working to develop more efficient technologies for the next generation of airliners.
“That’s all good for us,” McBride said.
Armstrong also has a role to play in the agency’s Earth Sciences programs, which have a heightened focus on climate change studies. The center doesn’t have any of the science programs itself, but it houses and operates several aircraft that are used as platforms for various Earth Science efforts.
“If we can measure this climate crisis, we can mitigate it,” Nelson said in his address.
One downside to the proposed budget is that it does not support continuing operations of the Stratospheric Observatory For Infrared Astronomy (SOFIA), the flying telescope which operates from Armstrong’s satellite site adjacent Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale. SOFIA is a modified 747 airliner that carries a 100-inch infrared telescope. Flying above the water vapor in the atmosphere, it allows astronomers to peer into the far reaches of the universe.
The proposed budget calls for closing out the SOFIA program, as the scientific output does not justify its $80 million annual operating budget.
This is not the first time SOFIA has been targeted for elimination in the presidential budget request. Each time, Congress has restored the program funding during the budget process.
“The last three presidents have taken a shot at (canceling) SOFIA” in their budget requests, McBride said. “Congress always supports it because it is still producing.”
“I think Armstrong is probably the most efficient operator for that type of aircraft in the world. We do a great job in its operations; I think the science team’s doing a great job with the science,” he said.
The proposed budget also includes $150 million to support STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education and engagement activities, focused on broadening student participation. Armstrong, like other NASA centers, has numerous outreach and engagement efforts.
