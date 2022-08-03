Seven people have pulled or filed candidate nomination papers for two full-term seats on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors in the Nov. 8 consolidated general election.
Dr. Jawad Bermani and Palmdale resident John Bryson are the latest potential candidates. They pulled nomination papers on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters.
Other candidates who pulled papers are incumbent Dr. Don Parazo, former director Dr. Doddanna Krishna and former director/attorney Steve Fox. Retired hospital worker Michael Rives and electronics engineer Gordon V. Jefferson filed their candidate paperwork, last month.
Lancaster resident Michael L. Jenkins pulled nomination papers for the short-term, two-year seat on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors.
With four seats up for election this year, including one short-term seat, Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District incumbent Ken Pfalzgraf pulled candidate nomination papers, on Tuesday, to run for re-election. Acton resident Lester Victor Mascon also pulled nomination papers for one of three full-term seats on the Board.
Palmdale resident Brian Uribe pulled nomination papers to challenge Palmdale School District incumbents Simone Zulu Diol, Nancy Smith and Ralph Velador for one of three seats on the School Board.
Quartz Hill Water District Board of Directors appointed incumbent Rodney C. “Rod” Holtz filed nomination papers, on Monday. Incumbent Allen Grant Flick and appointed incumbent Drew Mercy previously pulled nomination papers to run for election.
Palmdale resident Andrew J. Rowe pulled nomination papers for a seat on Westside Union School District’s Board of Education. He joins fellow Palmdale resident Mark Napolitano as potential challengers for the School Board. As of Tuesday, Trustees John Curiel and Jennifer Navarro are the only incumbents to pull nomination papers to run for re-election.
In Kern County races, Gregory Washington, a former member of the Rosamond Municipal Advisory Council, pulled nomination papers for the Rosamond Community Services District Board of Directors, according to the Kern County Elections Division.
He will challenge incumbent Ben Stewart, Rick Webb and Greg Wood for one of three seats on the Board.
No further updates were available by press time, Tuesday. The deadline to file nomination papers for a seat on a local Board is Aug.12, for the Nov. 8 election.
