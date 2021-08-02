PALMDALE — Koda is an energetic, six-month old black, white and gray Siberian husky with clear blue eyes and a playful demeanor. Nelson is a brown, shorthaired four-year-old Chihuahua-mix with an expressive face. Winston is a 10-year-old brown and white shorthaired Chihuahua-mix with floppy ears and a calm countenance.
All three dogs and more are housed and available for adoption at the Palmdale Animal Care Center. The LA County Department of Animal Care and Control started a new adoption program on Sunday called Love at First Sight that makes it easier for people to welcome dogs or cats into their forever homes.
Pets are available on a first-come, first-served basis by appointment only. Instead of a waiting list, if you see a ready-to-adopt dog or cat on the center’s website that captures your heart, you can make an appointment to visit the center and meet the animal with members of your family. If everyone gets along, you can adopt and take the animal home the day of your appointment.
“It is a little bit of a departure from what we have done in the past,” said Nelson Gonzalez, kennel sergeant for the Palmdale Animal Care Center.
Previously, once an animal was available to be adopted, an interested pet parent made a commitment to adopt or was identified as an interested party. That led to waiting list of potential adoptive pet parents. For example, if you were third on the list, you could adopt the dog or cat only if the first two people did not show up.
According to the Department of Animal Care and Control, 60% of commitment to adopt and interested parties failed to show up to adopt the pet. That meant animals remained at the center longer. Under the new system, animals can go to their forever home the day of adoption.
Animals at the center will still be held for at least four days or longer depending on the circumstances before they are available to adopt. Under the Love at First Sight pilot program, the center will welcome up to eight groups of people at the scheduled time to come walk the kennel.
“You’re going to come and have the ability to see the animal and say, ‘I’m interested in this dog; can I meet with it and adopt it?’ ” Gonzalez said.
There will be four hours per day dedicated to the adoption process. Appointments for up to eight groups are available from 10 a.m. to noon and from 2 to 4 p.m. every day with the exception of Wednesdays, when appointments are from noon to 2 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. You will be able to make your own appointment on the center’s website. Walkups can be accepted if there is an opening during the two-hour window.
Photos of animals at the Palmdale and Lancaster animal care centers are posted online. Potential pet parents can then make an appointment to adopt an animal that is available for adoption.
The groups can include two or three people from the same household to ensure everyone agrees on the same animal and are compatible. Those with an appointment will be issued a number, so if two people want the same animal, the first to complete the adoption will be able to take the animal home.
“To help streamline the process and to avoid the waiting and the coming back and forth, we are ensuring that we are going to have animals available, ready to go that day,” Gonzalez said
Ready-to-go-home animals have completed their stray hold, are spayed or neutered, and have been assessed by the center’s behavior team for dogs over 35 pounds.
The Department of Animal Care and Control implemented appointment-based services last year while complying with physical distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials discovered that animal wellbeing improved because the appointment system fosters health and nurturing environments for the animals, according to a report to the Board of Supervisors by Director Marcia Mayeda.
“Under the appointment system the animals are much more relaxed,” Mayeda wrote. “A calmer and quieter atmosphere allows animals to relax, feel safer, and present better when potential adopters make an appointment to meet them. Able to sleep more and experience less stress, their immune systems are stronger. In fact, DACC’s veterinary medical teams have seen dramatic decreases in upper respiratory infections, the most common ailment brought on by shelter environments — a 53 percent decrease for dogs and an 82 percent decrease for cats.”
