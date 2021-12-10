LANCASTER — Lancaster High School students are putting the “A” in STEAM, combining their practical studies in science, technology, engineering and math with artistic applications.
Members of the public can see firsthand how this works, on Saturday, with the Winter Wonderland holiday display at the school.
The holiday event is a production of the school’s award-winning Eagle Robotics Team 399 and the set design class.
“Our whole goal is to try to meld together different programs on campus and get our kids to do something they’re not used to,” said engineering teacher Eryk Frias, who leads both activities for the school’s Multimedia and Engineering Academy.
“I love when we get to apply the skills we learn from engineering and robotics to art-based projects. Many of the principles are the same, it’s just a different application,” 11th-grade engineering/robotics student Maryanne Molina said. “It just proves why STEAM is so important. Art and Robotics can go hand in hand.”
The display will feature lights, projections and static decorations in a festive wonderland with ample photo opportunities.
The projections will use special software that students have been learning to “map” images on solid structures, in this case a 25-foot wall they have constructed.
“We’re trying to infuse a little bit of technology and then just some traditional holiday decorations,” Frias said.
Many of the students are active in both programs, as they share a common workspace, Frias said. Additionally, the set design class can act as a training program for the robotics team, which really kicks off in January, when the team builds a robot to accomplish a specific task in competitions.
“This is kind of off-season for us (on the robotics team),” he said. “It allows us to explore lots of things.”
“I enjoy these large group projects because we get to have fun and bond as a team. And to do it all for the benefit of our community is even better,” 11th-grade engineering/robotics student Katelyn McClanahan said.
The combination also shows students other applications for the tools and skills they learn in robotics and other STEM programs.
“It shows them that they can use their knowledge, their skills, their expertise, their technology for art-based community projects, not just for STEM-based stuff,” Frias said.
The Winter Wonderland runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Admission is free, although donations of nonperishable food or unwrapped toys are requested. All donations benefit Lost Angels Children’s Project.
The display may be accessed through the student entrance, off the parking lot on the north side of the school, at 44701 32nd St.
