PALMDALE — If you are looking for some feline companionship, you can adopt a cat from one of the Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control’s seven animal care centers, including those in Lancaster and Palmdale, for $5 through October.
The Adoptober special includes adoption, microchip, vaccination and spay or neuter.
All visits to the county’s animal care centers are by appointment only. Care centers are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except for Wednesday, when the hours are noon to 7 p.m.
Appointments are released 24 hours ahead of time.
Visit https://animalcare.lacounty.gov/all-visits-to-the-animal-care-center-are-by-appointment-only/ to schedule an appointment at the Lancaster or Palmdale animal care centers and to see which cats or kittens are available for adoption.
