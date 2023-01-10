Obit Adam Rich

One-time child actor Adam Rich, who starred in the 1970s TV show “Eight is Enough,” walks out of a sheriff’s station after posting bail, in 2002, in City of Industry, Calif.

 Jean-Marc Bouju/AP Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences as “America’s little brother” on “Eight is Enough,” has died. He was 54.

Rich died, Saturday, at his home in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said Lt. Aimee Earl of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner’s office. The cause of death was under investigation but was not considered to be suspicious.

