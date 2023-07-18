France Jane Birkin Obit

Jane Birkin relaxes at the photo call for the film ‘Jane By Charlotte’ at the 2021 international film festival at Cannes, southern France. France’s Culture Ministry and French media say the singer and actress has died at age 76.

 Associated Press

PARIS — Actor and singer Jane Birkin, who made France her home and charmed the country with her English grace, natural style and social activism, has died at age 76.

The London-born star and fashion icon was known for her musical and romantic relationship with French singer Serge Gainsbourg. Their songs notably included the steamy “Je t’aime moi non plus” (“I Love You, Me Neither”). Birkin’s ethereal, British-accented singing voice interlaced with his gruff baritone in the 1969 duet that helped make her famous and was forbidden in Italy after being denounced in the Vatican newspaper.

