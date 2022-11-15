Obit John Aniston

Actress Jennifer Aniston (left) poses with her father, actor John Aniston, on Feb. 23, 2012, after she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

 Chris Pizzello/AP Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — John Aniston, the Emmy-winning star of the daytime soap opera “Days of Our Lives” and father of Jennifer Aniston, has died at age 89.

The actor’s daughter posted a tribute to him, Monday morning on Instagram, announcing that he had died, Friday, Veteran’s Day. John Aniston served in the US Navy.

