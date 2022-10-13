Obit Eileen Ryan

Eileen Ryan, mother of actor Sean Penn, touches her son’s image on the poster at the premiere of “Milk,” in 2008, in Beverly Hills.

 Chris Pizzello/AP Photo

MALIBU (AP) — Eileen Ryan, an actor who appeared on TV, in films and on Broadway and the matriarch of the steeped-in-the-arts Penn family, has died. She was 94.

Ryan, who was the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died at her home, Sunday, in Malibu, according to family spokesperson Mara Buxbaum. Ryan would have turned 95, next Sunday.

