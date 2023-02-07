LOS ANGELES (AP) — Charles Kimbrough, a Tony- and Emmy-nominated actor who played a straight-laced news anchor opposite Candice Bergen on “Murphy Brown,” died, Jan. 11, in Culver City. He was 86.
Kimbrough played newsman Jim Dial across the 10 seasons of CBS hit sitcom “Murphy Brown” between 1988 and 1998, earning an Emmy nomination, in 1990, for outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series. He reprised the role for three episodes in the 2018 reboot.
The New York Times first reported his death and his son and agents confirmed it, Sunday, to The Associated Press.
“Whether on stage or in front of the camera he was a joy to behold,” said SMS Talent, Inc., the talent agency that represented Kimbrough.
The agency said the actor died of natural causes in a hospital.
Kimbrough’s wife, actor Beth Howland who played diner server Vera on the 1970s and ‘80s CBS sitcom “Alice,” died, in 2016. They married, in 2002, more than a decade after his 1991 divorce from his first wife, Mary Jane (Wilson) Kimbrough, who died, in 2007.
SMS Talent said Kimbrough is survived by a sister, Linda Kimbrough, a son, John Kimbrough, a stepdaughter, Holly Howland, and a granddaughter, Cody.
Born May 23, 1936, Kimbrough spent years in the New York theater scene. He was nominated for a Tony, in 1971, for his Broadway performance in the Stephen Sondheim musical “Company.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.