Members of the Acton Town Council could have more time to work with the Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning on a proposed update to the Acton Community Standards District.
The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider a request by Supervisor Kathryn Barger to continue a public hearing on the proposed ordinance to update the document to the Aug. 31 meeting.
“The ATC requested that the matter be continued for at least a month to give us an opportunity to continue to work with staff to iron out the difficulties we have noted in the current draft,” Correspondence Secretary Jacki Ayer wrote in an email.
Acton was one of the first communities in the Antelope Valley to establish a community standards district.
Those standards, finalized in late 1995, protect the area’s rural, equestrian and agricultural characteristics, as well as establish development and design standards that call for commercial buildings to be designed in a “Western frontier village, circa 1890s’ style.”
The Town Council has been working on an update to the Acton Community Standards District since 2018.
The Regional Planning Commission held a public hearing on Feb. 24, continued from Dec. 9, and voted unanimously to recommend approval of the proposed ordinance with modifications.
Some of the requests the Acton Town Council asked did not make it to the draft update, such as mandatory trails for subdivisions, site plan review, separate trails and pedestrian paths for commercial and industrial developments and “local serving” commercial development assessments, according to recap on the Town Council’s website.
The proposed update removes the requirement that all potential development be subject to a ministerial site plan review solely for the purpose of determining compliance with the community standards district. It also clarifies when a permit is required for grading or development that impacts vegetation on a lot.
The Town Council requested and received updates that would allow cargo containers. It also requested that home-based occupations be permitted.
The draft update allows a seamstress or tailor to operate from home as long as the area used does not exceed 1,000 square feet. It will also allow beautician or barber services, provided all state licensing requirements are met.
Upholstery work would also be allowed as long as all work is done indoor and no upholstery of automotive seating or equipment is done; and no metalworking is done in conjunction with upholstery activity.
The document’s architectural standards were also affirmed for industrial development. The proposed update also adds regulations for new types of signage, including temporary real estate signs and residential ranch entrance signs.
In addition, it would require a minimum lot size of 2.5 gross acres for density-controlled developments that are outside of Significant Ecological Areas and Hillside Management Areas.
It would also add new standards for trails, and clarification on when a multi-purpose trail is dedicated as a part of the discretionary review process.
