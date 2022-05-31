ACTON — Four Eagle Scout candidates combined their projects for a beautiful veterans memorial at Acton Community Center. Dozens of people turned out for the dedication ceremony, held on Memorial Day.
“Memorial Day is a time of remembrance and gratitude for those who have died in our nation’s service,” Pastor Randy Working of Acton Community Presbyterian Church said at the start of the ceremony. “It’s a time of reconciliation among all Americans. Because heaven and earth belong to God we can gather in his name in any place; God cannot be confined to one any particular place but we set aside this memorial with thanks for those who have paid the ultimate price, the last bold measure of devotion.”
The Eagle Scout candidates from Troop 145 include the first female candidate in the community, Barbara Hull, who serves as president of Crew 145. The other candidates are Grant Fosberg, Ryan Gonzalez and Caleb Ponder.
Troop 145 Scoutmaster Clark Gonzalez explained how the projects started out as four separate projects.
“It really came together as one,” Clark Gonzalez said. “The saying truly fits when it says the whole is greater than the sum of its parts, and this really reflects that.”
The scouts put in long hours for their projects.
“The planning, the hard work, the effort,” Clark Gonzalez said. “The man hours alone on this paver project was incredible; it was basically a construction project and it turned out great. It’s very impressive what these scouts here did; they worked together and they got it done. I’m very proud of them.”
Fosberg, a life scout in Troop 145, led the project in painting the railings at the center.
“It involved sanding, prepping and painting the railings,” he said. “I’m especially proud of my project because it helped showcase the memorial.”
Ryan Gonzalez, who is also a life scout in Troop 145 as well a sophomore at Vasquez High School, did a flag retirement box.
“I wanted to do a project that would be useful to the community,” Ryan said.
The idea for the flag box came from seeing his father drive around town picking up worn-out flags that needed to be retired from people.
“I believe it will help the community that there is a central location where people could drop off worn-out flags, then Troop 145 could retire them respectfully,” Ryan said. “I feel our flag should be treated with respect from the first day it’s flown to the last day it’s retired.”
Ponder’s project was putting down the paver stones and bollards.
“I did it, first of all, to say thanks to all the veterans who have served and to show that thanks, as well as set the scene for the veterans memorial right there,” he said, pointing toward the memorial.
The project used about 1,600 paver stones. Community members can sign up for the Pathway of Honor to get a brick in honor of a veteran. There are four bricks now with at least 50 more at the engravers.
Hull’s Eagle Scout project was the veterans memorial monument. The project started out as a passing conversation more than two years ago, she said.
“It’s been a long road to get to the point of completion,” Hull said. “This means a great deal to me; I feel like we should have something in the Acton/Agua Dulce area to recognize the valor and sacrifice of our veterans as our active duty soldiers and veterans should also be close to our hearts.”
The light brown concrete monument is about four-feet tall and four-feet wide. It has a US flag in red, white and blue in the center at the top and six emblems from each branch of the U.S. military — Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Air Force and Space Force — in black on either side. A Veterans Memorial plaque marks the dedication — “In honor and recognition of those Acton/Agua Dulce veterans who served our country to preserve our freedom. All gave some … Some gave all.”
Special guests at the ceremony included Theodore Hull, a Koren War veteran and scoutmaster emeritus and Assemblyman Tom Lackey, as well as Brandon Roque, field representative for State Sen. Scott Wilk, and Donna Termeer, senior field deputy for Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who contributed to Hull’s Eagle Scout project.
“To support all of our veterans and those in service and our youth are two huge priorities to her, so this was a given for her to help with this project,” Termeer said about Barger. “We’re happy to have done it and happy to be here on her behalf.”
Assemblyman Lackey noted Memorial Day is a sacred day.
“Memorial Day, to me, is even as sacred as the Fourth of July because it pays respect to those who are not with us now because they wanted us to have what we enjoy today,” Lackey said.
Lackey, a former Boy Scout who achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, said the Eagle Scout projects are a worthy cause to support “because it teaches young people to think outside of themselves and to actually engage in community.”
The ceremony also included songs by the Acton Presbyterian Sunday Singers and community members, who sang “America the Beautiful,” the military anthems and “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
Acton Community Center President Calvin Oglesby Jr. talked about the center’s history. The Rotary Club of Palmdale originally served as Troop 145’s sponsor. The Rotary Club purchased the 2.5-acre parcel of land where the center is located, in 1951, with the intent to deed it to Troop 145. The Boy Scouts could not accept the land. The Acton Community Club was incorporated, in 1955, which allowed it to accept title to the land.
“Part of us getting the land deeded to us was that we always support the Boy Scouts, so that’s what we tried to do,” Oglesby Jr. said, pointing to other Boy Scout and Eagle Scout projects.
