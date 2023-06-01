ACTON — Acton community members will hold a rally Saturday to protest against two proposed battery energy storage systems projects by Avantus and SEC/Hectate as well as any future facilities submitted for development within and bordering the Acton area.

The rally is planned for 10 a.m. at Acton Park, 3751 Syracuse Ave. Organizers will introduce copies of a petition against the projects.

I use to be the lead Blender for a company called "Trans Tech" aka SOS (Space Ordinance Systems). It was located off of Mint Canyon road (north of Sierra Hwy) in Acton. We used many chemicals like Butyl Acetate, MEK, Acetone, Hexane, I also worked in maintenance and was instructed one day to build a "T" pipe sprayer (using 1/2" galvanized pipe). We used an adaptor, hooked up to a sump pump that drew from a toxic septic tank. These chemicals evaporated real fast so they probably never soaked into the soil...but they were far more deadly than anything the battery companies are using...Everything comes at a cost.

