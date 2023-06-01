ACTON — Acton community members will hold a rally Saturday to protest against two proposed battery energy storage systems projects by Avantus and SEC/Hectate as well as any future facilities submitted for development within and bordering the Acton area.
The rally is planned for 10 a.m. at Acton Park, 3751 Syracuse Ave. Organizers will introduce copies of a petition against the projects.
Avantus, a Los Angeles-based clean energy company previously known as 8minute Solar Energy, LLC, seeks to construct the Angeleno Battery Energy Storage System, also known as BESS, on up to 68 acres of private property along Soledad Canyon Road, approximately one mile west of the Southern California Edison Vincent substation. The proposed project would be constructed with up to 1,150 megawatts of battery storage. The project would likely have a four-hour duration with a 4,600 megawatt hours of capacity, according to a summary on the Acton Town Council website.
The proposed project would connect to the Southern California Edison Vincent Substation with a 500-kilovolt transmission line. The project would include batteries, transformers, inverters and a project switchyard in addition to access roads and gates and water tanks.
The proposed Southern California Edison/Hectate battery energy storage system project, known as Humidor, would be constructed on approximately 15 acres adjacent to West Carson Mesa Road to the west of and Angeles Forest Highway N-3 to the east, according to a project description. The project site is located entirely on two privately owned gravel areas and a paintball facility and truck parking and staging.
The proposed Humidor project would include the development of a 400-megawatt BESS system capable of meeting a minimum four-hour duration, according to the description. The proposed project would connect to the Southern California Edison Vincent Substation, 3,400 feet to the south of Vincent View Road and West Carson Mesa Road. The project site is near the Antelope Valley Freeway and Mountain Springs Road.
According to a petition by Acton Takes Action community task force, which represents residents of Acton and Agua Dulce, the proposed BESS projects are at risk for “thermal runaway,” which can result in fires, swelling, leakage of electrolyte, venting, smoking, explosions and potential release of toxic gases, the petition said.
“Whether the fire starts from this common thermal runaway or from another, even external source, the BESS facilities would pose great risk to residents in our community,” the petition said. “There is also a known risk of Electro Magnetic Field (EMF) exposure, since even the small batteries of electric vehicles can expose firefighters during a rescue following a collision or vehicle fire.”
In addition to being proposed for a very high fire hazard area of Acton, the projects would also be within a Los Angeles County’s designated Significant Ecological Area, in addition to over the Antelope Valley/Acton groundwater basin that is the water source for many residents on wells, with potential to contaminate the water source, according to the petition.
The proposed projects would also be “located in close proximity to many homes and ranches who would be potentially exposed to health and safety risks, including cancer-causing EMF, have a potentially unsafe water source, suffer substantial financial losses due to lowered property values and property selling hardship, and suffer visual blight of these industrial developments in what should be rural landscape,” the petition said.
“Acton is a quiet rural town and lies within a designated Rural Preservation Area,” the petition said. “Projects of this type and scope do not comply with our AV Area Plan nor the County General Plan. The approval of projects such as this would require amendment to the General Plan and would be in complete contradiction to the existing protections put in place for Acton.”
I use to be the lead Blender for a company called "Trans Tech" aka SOS (Space Ordinance Systems). It was located off of Mint Canyon road (north of Sierra Hwy) in Acton. We used many chemicals like Butyl Acetate, MEK, Acetone, Hexane, I also worked in maintenance and was instructed one day to build a "T" pipe sprayer (using 1/2" galvanized pipe). We used an adaptor, hooked up to a sump pump that drew from a toxic septic tank. These chemicals evaporated real fast so they probably never soaked into the soil...but they were far more deadly than anything the battery companies are using...Everything comes at a cost.
