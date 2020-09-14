ACTON — The Acton Town Council will hold a “protest” meeting tonight at Acton Park to protest recent actions that have prevented Acton residents from fully participating in upcoming government actions on critical issues that face the community, the Council said in an announcement.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the park, 3751 Syracuse Ave. Social distancing will be observed; a maximum of 100 participants is permitted. Participants are asked to bring appropriate face coverings. Portable chairs are recommended.
The meeting’s unofficial agenda will cover topics such as Town Council elections, the doubling of train travel through the community and the “climate vulnerability” assessment that asks if residents in communities like Acton should be forced to retrofit any structures constructed after 2008 or just “bought out and relocated.”
Other topics include the proposed County Charter Amendment that will take 10% of the county budget towards “alternatives to incarceration” and “community investment”; the proposed ban on all natural gas appliances, water heaters and space heaters; an ordinance allowing people to live in RVs on residential lots; and proposed industrial development.
The Council will also discuss a proposed new barbecue restaurant, TESLA battery installation opportunities, updates on the proposed Dollar General and car lot developments, public safety power shutoffs, high-speed rail, and energy resiliency issues.
The Town Council typically meets on the first and third Monday of the month at the Acton-Agua Dulce Library. However, the all-volunteer group has been unable to meet since March when all Los Angeles County libraries closed until further notice because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The meetings provide the Council a forum to inform residents about issues critical to the rural community including proposed projects and to collect feedback.
