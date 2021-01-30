ACTON — Members of the Acton Town Council participated in a conference call on Monday with Metro staff members, along with the transit agency’s noise impact and environmental consultant team, to discuss the Antelope Valley Line Capacity and Service Improvements program that is expected to double the number of train trips through the rural community.
The Town Council is concerned about the noise impacts to the community.
Metro seeks to improve service frequency and reliability along the 76.6-mile long Antelope Valley Line commuter rail between Lancaster and downtown Los Angeles to meet projected demands of up to 17,500 daily riders by 2028, mobility needs of residents, employees, and visitors throughout the region, including the Antelope and San Fernando valleys. The AV Line rail corridor is anticipated to experience strong population and employment growth over the next 20 years, according to the agency.
The proposed project would provide regular and more frequent commuter rail services to improve regional connectivity and accessibility with a 30-minute bi-directional passenger rail service to the Santa Clarita Valley, and 60-minute bi-directional service to the Lancaster station along the Antelope Valley Line corridor.
The proposed improvements include adding approximately 8,400 feet of new double track between Soledad Canyon Road to Golden Park Road and the addition of a second platform at the Santa Clarita station.
Lancaster Terminal improvements include expansion of the existing rail yard with two new 1,000-foot long train storage tracks, a new center platform at the Lancaster station, and double tracking between west Avenue J and Jackman Streets.
The Acton Town Council was asked to assist Metro with community outreach regarding proposed locations for the baseline noise measurements. The transit agency intends to conduct both short-term (one hour) and long-term (24 hour) baseline noise measurements along the train route. Metro officials are soliciting input from the community as to where the sampling locations will be along Soledad Canyon Road and Crown Valley roads.
According to a recap of the meeting provided by the Acton Town Council, the environmental impact report that Metro will prepare for the project will rely on the standard noise impact thresholds that are used by the City of Los Angeles and the Federal Transit Administration to assess noise impacts on the Community of Acton.
Town Council members, who volunteer their time in service to the community, say the transit agency should not apply those noise thresholds because they constitute urban-based standards, which are not applicable to Acton’s rural areas. However, Metro’s consultants indicated that they must use the FTA and City of LA standards because those are the only standards that they have.
Council Corresponding Secretary Jacki Ayer pointed out that if Metro lacks the threshold for assessing the direct impacts of a project then the California Environmental Quality Act requires the transit agency to develop such thresholds, according to the recap.
“In the ensuing discussion, the ATC made it clear that they expect Metro to ensure that the direct noise impacts of the AVL Project on the community of Acton are properly established,” the recap said. “Metro’s noise consultant clarified that they do not have the resources to develop such thresholds but that some work was being done by the aircraft industry.”
Ayer explained that CEQA does not allow an agency to avoid its responsibility to assess a direct impact just because the agency has not developed thresholds for the impact.
“Metro staff indicated that they hear our concerns,” the recap said.
The Town Council seeks to have “quiet zones” installed to mitigate the noise impacts of the proposed rail project. However, because Metro will use a 24-hour noise averaging methodology, the environmental impact report would likely conclude that the AV Line Project will not create any noise impacts on Acton, and would therefore not need any mitigation measures such as “quiet zones.”
“Metro’s representatives concurred with this assessment,” the recap said. “A Metro representative said that even if “Quiet Zones” in Acton are not part of the AVL Project, they could be implemented separately if a project were proposed.”
Council President Jeremiah Owen asked how Metro could get realistic baseline noise measurements since Metrolink trains are on reduced service due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Metro’s noise consultant said this was not a problem because they can always adjust the baseline measurements by adding whatever train noise events they need.
Ayer expressed concerns about this from an engineering perspective, pointing out that baseline measurements are supposed to reflect actual, existing circumstances and are not supposed to be artificially “adjusted,” according to the recap.
She also said that, if Metro makes adjustments to the baseline measurements based on some belief of what reality is supposed to look like, then how can the Community of Acton have any real confidence in the noise assessment at all since the baseline data will be completely contrived? In response, Metro’s noise consultant said that they would document and explain any baseline adjustments that are made.
Anyone interested in adding their location to the noise measurement site should contact the Council at atc@actontowncouncil.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.