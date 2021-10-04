ACTON — The Acton Town Council sent a letter to all five Los Angeles County supervisors requesting that the county convene a North County General Plan Implementation Council to advance the goals and policies of the LA County General Plan and the Antelope Valley Area Plan in the northern part of the county.
The Board of Supervisors adopted the General Plan in October 2015. The document provides the policy framework for how and where the unincorporated portions of the county will grow through 2035. The Board adopted the Antelope Valley Area Plan four months earlier in June 2015. The AV Area Plan guides development in the unincorporated portions of the Antelope Valley with desired land uses for 19 specific rural communities including Acton, Antelope Acres, Juniper Hills and Lake Los Angeles.
According to the Town Council’s letter, the objective of the North County General Plan Implementation Council “would be to collaborate on, and prioritize General Plan implementation activities and regularly meet to discuss progress, identify impediments and coordinate the advancement of General Plan directives in the North County.”
The proposed North County General Plan Implementation Council would be similar to the Sustainability Council that LA County convened to develop and implement the Sustainability Plan, which was adopted in 2019.
“We make this request because we have perceived that there a tendency toward compartmentalization of General Plan responsibilities among County Departments,” the letter said. “This compartmentalization can (and does) impede progress toward achieving General Plan goals that rely on interdepartmental cooperation. The ATC believes that active collaboration among County Departments is the quickest path to coordinate and achieve comprehensive General Plan implementation in the North County, particularly in key areas such as mobility, trails, noise and land use.”
