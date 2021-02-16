ACTON — The Acton Town Council is asking the community to submit comments on proposed revisions to the Acton Community Standards District in advance of a Feb. 24 public hearing by the Los Angeles County Regional Planning Commissions.
The Town Council conducted extensive community outreach on the proposed revisions over the last three years. The County rejected several of the Town Council’s proposed revisions.
“Now that we are approaching the end of the process, it has become apparent that some key items will not be included,” the council said.
The Town Council raised several concerns about the document. For example, the current Acton Community Standards District requires a site plan review for project development. However, the County removed it from the current draft.
The County also rejected all of the Town Council’s requests regarding the inclusion of trail provisions that ensure conformance with requirements imposed by the Antelope Valley Area Plan, which mandate that new development in commercial and industrial zones be connected via trails and pedestrian pathways, the council said.
“Furthermore, the county has indicated that no trail will be secured from any developer unless it is first ‘mapped,’ which means that the county will not even consider implementation of ‘feeder’ trails or ‘connector’ trails because such trails are not ‘mapped,’ ” the council said.
The current community standards district allows home-based businesses. However, the Town Council seeks to simplify the requirements on these uses and allow them outside of the dwelling unit.
The county has agreed to revise some of these requirements and also allow home-based businesses in accessory structures, but seems reluctant to include provisions tailored to the rural community.
“The ATC is concerned that, if the CSD goes forward as written, home-based occupations in Acton will be unduly restricted and compelled to comply with default urban-based requirements,” the council said.
The county is also making changes to the zoning code that will severely limit the use of cargo containers in all zones. The Town Council requested the county not apply these new restrictions to Acton and instead allow cargo containers in Acton, subject to certain limitations and screening requirements.
“The county appears to agree with the number of cargo containers that we are requesting, however it is imposing onerous requirements (such as mandating two rows of trees to screen the containers) which the community has not requested and the ATC does not support,” the council said.
The Town Council expressed its appreciation that the county incorporated some of its proposed revisions such as a prohibition on the use of oleander in landscaping. Oleander leaves are toxic and can be deadly if eaten. However, the council said many of the other issues it raised remain unaddressed. That includes floor area ratio limits — the measurement of a building’s floor area in relation to the size of the lot or parcel it is located on — for commercial and industrial developments in the rural community.
The council also asked for exemptions from the vegetation preservation provisions to allow for the removal of noxious weeds such as highly toxic fiddlenecks.
“We have also asked for provisions that are similar to what has been authorized for the Community of Malibu and are consistent with the AV Area Plan, which clarify that businesses must be local serving,” the council said.
In addition, the council requested language that does not allow for clustering. According to the Town Council, over the last 25 years, the county has improperly implemented the clustering provisions in the existing community standards district. As a result, few subdivisions reflect the two-acre minimum requirement that underlies most of Acton.
“Accordingly, we have asked that clustering be precluded,” the council said. “We have also asked for clearly articulated restrictions that prohibit the county from authorizing sign modification, replacement or repair if the sign does not comply with the ‘Dark Skies’ ordinance or with CSD architectural requirements.”
The current Acton Community Standards District require all signs to be externally illuminated with the light focused on the sign, itself.
To submit comments on the proposed revisions to the community standards district, as well as the council’s concerns, email the town council at atc@actontowncouncil.org
The current proposed draft of the revised Acton Community Standards District is dated Jan. 20. For details and to review a copy of the draft document visit https://planning.lacounty.gov/site/avcsd/acton/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.