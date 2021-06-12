ACTON — Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District will get a new maintenance truck to replace one that is more than 50 years old and out of service.
The new truck is a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado that will cost the district about $34,953, a $9,330 discount off the list price according to the invoice. The district will purchase the vehicle from Chevrolet of Puente Hills.
“My only concern is with the current vehicle shortage that we have in this country, the prices are slightly inflated so we’ve done everything possible that we can to get the best deal possible,” Board Clerk Chad Wadsworth said.
The Silverado comes with a five-year warranty and air conditioning but no SiriusXM radio.
“I don’t see paying $100 a year for Sirius,” Board Vice President Tim Jorgensen said.
Jorgensen did not object to the air conditioning.
“We ask our maintenance crews to move around outdoors, and it’s not getting cooler here,” Jorgensen said.
The district also looked at a 2021 RAM 1500 for $37,962, a 2021 Ford F-150 for $35,995, a used 2016 1500 Tradesman with 16,000 miles for $28,998; a 2017 1500 Tradesman with 115,000 miles for $17,998 and a 2016 Ford F150 XL with 36,000 miles for $28,998.
