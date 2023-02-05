LANCASTER — Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District will add solar arrays to the District office and three school campuses.
The District will pay Koury Engineering and Testing Inc. $69,913 to install the solar panels at the Acton campus, home to the District office, and Meadowlark Elementary School, High Desert School and Vasquez High School.
