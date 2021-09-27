ACTON — Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District’s Board of Education unanimously approved a $9,500 contract with Riverside-based Davis Demographics & Planning inc. to conduct a demographic study for the district.
Davis Demographics will create computer geographic information system basemaps and small planning areas as part of its consulting services for the district. In addition, the company will prepare seven-year resident enrollment forecasts by grade level for each planning area, attendance zone and districtwide with a forecast for each year, up to 10 years out, according to the consultant agreement.
Acton resident Pam Wolter said they do not need to pay a consultant to find out why students have left.
“I am here because I want to make sure that the image of the school district changes because it’s very negative from everybody that I’ve talked to right now,” Wolter said.
Wolter added if the school district does not succeed the community’s property values will drop.
“I think what’s happening here is we need to capture this,” Trustee Ken Pfalzgraf said.”We need to know who our students are coming in, what number of them there are, how we structure things and how we can forecast budgets.”
Pfalzgraf added once they know what they have, newly hired Superintendent Eric Sahakian can build a program around it.
Board Clerk Chad Wadsworth said the data gained from the study could be helpful.
“I don’t see it as a negative,” he said. “I think it’s something we need to do to understand where we are and where we’re going.”
Board President Kelly Jensen said average daily attendance is going down everywhere.
“We can’t just talk, ‘We’re losing ADA,’ ” she said. “We have to know the why, who’s coming, who’s having children, who’s having more children, who needs special needs, who needs English language learners.”
Jensen added they have a full community they need to serve.
“We have to know who’s coming, who’s going, why and when they’re here we have to know what do they need, she said. “It’s beyond simple numbers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.